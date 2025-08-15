Lioness season 3 renewal all but assured at Paramount+

If you were hoping to see a Lioness season 3 renewal happen at Paramount+ at some point down the road, here is a cause for celebration!

According to a report from Deadline, it does appear as though the Taylor Sheridan series will get a third iteration, which has of course been speculated about for a really long time now. The only reason why we were stuck waiting this long is due to contract negotiations it seems. While Zoe Saldana had a three-season deal from the start for the Paramount+ hit, there needed to be negotiations with Nicole Kidman — a key cog in the story, even if her screen time is a little bit more limited.

The same Deadline report notes that the new seasons would film at a massive new production campus in Fort Worth, Texas, a place close to where Sheridan lives and works by and large. A good portion of Landman season 2 was shot there; it also appears that a lot could be done there regarding The Madison season 2, as well. This series, a spin-off of Yellowstone, has yet to even air its first batch of episodes — this is in spite of the fact that they have been done filming for a really long time now.

Of all the shows mentioned, Lioness remains the one that we are the most eager to dive into once more. It may be true that season 2 may have felt a bit too similar to season 1 by the end of it, but we do also still think that there is room to send Joe and some other characters in an entirely new direction.

