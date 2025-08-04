Lioness season 3 renewal: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about Lioness season 3 between now and the end of August?

Well, at this point, we will kick things off here by saying that there is still a good chance that the Zoe Saldana – Nicole Kidman drama comes back. Do not think of the long wait here as evidence that the show is not coming back; instead, just remember that Taylor Sheridan’s schedule this time around has been a little bit different. He is just winding down Landman season 2 and unlike season 1, a lot of the scripts were not written in advance of filming. That means that he has likely needed to push some other shows back that he devotes a lot to, including this one. (While he executive-produces Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, he is not the primary writer on either of those.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we are where we are seemingly with Landman, here is where we can share some good news when it comes to Lioness — we do think that a season 3 renewal could come soon. Given that season 2 performed well, it is hard to imagine that it is going to be canceled. Paramount+ is likely just in a position where they are waiting for Sheridan to have a story together; once that happens, the official renewal could come out and season 3 could start filming soon after. This is what we saw with season 2.

As for when the series could premiere, our general feeling is that mid-2026 would make a lot of sense. Of course, it is important to remember along the way that even with a third season is filmed, it hardly means that it would be coming on the air anytime soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lioness right now

What are you the most eager to see moving into Lioness season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







