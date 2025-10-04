Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7: A billionaire dilemma

As we do get ourselves more prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 on Hulu in a few days, there is one primary thing to wonder. Is Bash really the lead suspect in the deaths of both Lester and Nicky?

Well, from at least where we stand at present, there is a reason why most attention has to be focused on the two of them. Remember what we saw in the concluding moments of episode 6. We know that Christoph Waltz’s character owns not just the dating app that Charles has been trying to use, but also the security company that has compiled footage of the Arconia … and has been deleting it. Who else would have access to all of this? Someone could be hacking into it, but we have not met a lot of people this season with that capability.

Also, you can argue that at this point, Bash is one of the people who has the most to lose. Sure, he has more money than he will ever know what to do with, but the problem with him stems from a different direction. More so than his wealth, the tech guru may be trying to protect his influence. It is hard to think he is the killer himself, but did he hire someone to do it? Is he still involved in the plot? These are the things he may be trying to hide, and information getting out could soil is reputation for good. He may be in business with fellow billionaires Jay and Camilla, which would explain the three of them buying a controlling interest in the podcast company.

We know that at the very least, episode 7 is going to be a huge one for Bash — and there is a chance the other billionaires could be focused on the other financial titans. In true Only Murders in the Building fashion, we wonder if we will know about the killer by the end of episode 9.

