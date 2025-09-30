Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7: ‘Silver Alert’

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a great chance to dive into Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 — why not go ahead and learn more about it now?

Well, for starters, the title for this upcoming episode is “Silver Alert,” which is a call that can go out when there is a missing elderly person in distress. Often, this is used for someone who does not have all of their mental faculties … but what is it used for here? That is something that still needs to be determined.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING reviews!

What we can at least do to set the table further here is share the official Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 synopsis:

The mayor warns the trio about the billionaires, sending them to investigate further at a villainous lair upstate — as Oliver boots it in an attempted escape.

There is clearly so much to unpack here. Is Oliver going to be the one with the Silver Alert, provided that it’s a direct reference to the episode? The thing that we are left to consider the most here is that the billionaires may be continuing to try and undermine the trio in whatever way that they possibly can. Remember for a moment here that he, Jay, and Camila already made the decision to buy up the podcast company. Now, if they can find some other way to damage their credibility, you have to consider that a possibility.

Now if there is anything else that you have to consider as a possibility right now, it is simply why the Mayor is getting so involved in this. Is he trying to actually help Charles, Mabel, and Oliver? Or, is he working to deflect attention off himself?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts all about this week’s Only Murders in the Building episode

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







