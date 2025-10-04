Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 4, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We have been waiting a really long time at this point to see the sketch show come back.

So, have we made it to this glorious point now? Well, let’s go ahead and say that, without further ado, we have something great to share: There is something coming in just a matter of hours! Tonight marks the big premiere, one that will feature not only a number of new cast members, but also Bad Bunny as the host and Doja Cat as the musical guest. When it comes to the host, the most notable thing is that this gig is coming on the heels of his Super Bowl Halftime show gig — in other words, the sort of thing that is sure to generate discussion for the next few months.

As for what we anticipate seeing on Saturday Night Live tonight in general, our expectation is that it will be a rather complicated mixture of things. We are sure that the writers are going to want to touch on a lot of things from the past several months but in reality, some of that is impossible. A lot of headlines are old news; the biggest way to dive into some of it is via some rapid-fire jokes on Weekend Update. There will be opportunities to do that there and we’re sure some headlines are going to come out of it.

Now, remember that following tonight’s premiere, there are going to be at least two more episodes ahead this month — and yes, we are 100% hoping that there are a lot of headlines that are going to come from those, as well. How can we not?

