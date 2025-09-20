Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 20, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We probably do not have to say it at this point, but we are ready for the premiere! We have also made it to the time of the year where typically, these shows do come back.

Well, here is where we will say that there is a mix of good news and bad that we are happy to share. First and foremost, the good news is that you are going to be seeing the sketch show back for more and soon. However, that it is not going to happen tonight. The premiere of season 51 is coming in a couple of weeks, and we imagine that there is a lot that the writers are already thinking about. Yet, we know how the series is produced, with a lot of sketches and ideas put together at close to the last minute.

So when are you going to be able to start seeing some of the first previews for what lies ahead? Well, this is where you are going to be stuck waiting for a while. If you are lucky, there could be a chance that we have a chance to see some proper teases in a little over a week. We imagine that in those, we will get a glimpse at premiere host Bad Bunny, but also some of the people we consider to be the stars of the cast at this point. Think along the lines of Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and Chloe Fineman, who have all been there for a while and have a number of unique characters and impressions under their belt.

Above all else, let’s just hope for some memorable and super-funny things to unfold.

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when the series comes back?

