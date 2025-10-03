The Amazing Race 38 episode 3 promo: Strategic decisions

Next week on CBS, The Amazing Race 38 episode 3 is poised to arrive — and are some things finally about to shift?

Well, here is what we can say at the moment: For the first time really all season, we are going to see some major strategic decisions be made by some of the remaining teams. That may be even more clear for the group at the front of the pack, which includes Jag & Jas, Joseph & Adam, and Natalie & Stephanie.

What sort of dilemma are they presented with? Well, the three of them seemingly have a lot to think about with the Driver’s Seat twist, which could allow one of them to help or hurt the remainder of the teams. This 100% will add to the drama for the rest of the leg and honestly, we’re beyond eager to see just how all of this is going to transpire.

If there is anything that we can say leading up to this, though, it is that we hope the show has at least an equalizer at some point soon. A lot of episode 2 felt like a repeat of the premiere when it comes to the teams at the back of the pack. At the very least, we would like for there to be at least some sort of opportunity to shake things up. Even if Jag & Jas still remain at the top, doesn’t it only feel right to try and mix things up along the way to a certain extent?

Location-wise, we know already that this upcoming leg is going to continue to take place within the Czech Republic. However, at the same time we are seeing the teams outside of Prague. That could bring out a totally different environment, and isn’t there something exciting about that?

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 38 episode 3?

