The Amazing Race 38 episode 3 preview: The Driver’s Seat returns

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see The Amazing Race 38 episode 3 — so where are the teams going to be heading this time around?

Well, let’s just start here by noting that after arriving in Prague on this past episode, the remaining teams are going to be staying within the Czech Republic. However, at the same time they will move to a new city and a twist from the relatively recent past is going to return. This is the Driver’s Seat, which allows one team an opportunity to dictate things for a lot of the competition.

To get a few more details on what is ahead right now, check out the full The Amazing Race 38 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Cry and Rally” – Racers travel to Kutná Hora, Czech Republic, where a new alliance takes control of the “Driver’s Seat” when the first team to arrive at the Roadblock must assign how many bottles of beer each team has to fill, and a self-drive causes stress and anxiety for teams, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So where is Kutná Hora? It is located east of Prague and in terms of population, it pales in comparison to the city. However, we do think that it being a little less well-known will create more challenges. After all, there is a chance there will be fewer English speakers around every corner. Also, having to self-drive is something that almost always creates problems when teams aren’t familiar with the rules of the road — let alone a lot of complicated street signs.

