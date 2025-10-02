The Amazing Race 38 episode 2: Who was eliminated?

After spending the premiere in The Netherlands, we saw The Amazing Race 38 episode 2 head to Prague — so, who struggled?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that the first major struggle with a lot of these teams was actually getting there in the first place. There was a ton of train drama and by virtue of that, we were in a spot where the teams in danger were really just a select group. Taylor & Kyland, Angela & Lexi, Matt & Megan, and Kat & Alex were all held up and didn’t get the sort of super-great equalizer that we see sometimes on this show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to more AMAZING RACE reviews!

Did this let some air out of the show’s tires? We would argue yes, even if it was fun watching some of the other teams move around in the city. Jag & Jas won their second straight week and by virtue of this, you could already assume that they may be one of the most dominant teams that we’ve ever seen.

While there was a tiny bit of drama during the episode with Tucker & Eric getting to Phil early, they were fine. This really just came down to Angela & Lexi versus Matt & Megan, as this was not one of those legs that gave a lot of the teams a chance to really fall dramatically behind or get significantly ahead. It was a straightforward leg and since the two picked the same part of the Detour, it was really about who could end up being done with it the fastest.

The eliminated team was…

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to say goodbye to Angela & Lexi. We never thought that they were going to be major contenders for the grand prize, but is anyone else bummed that we saw them leave without some sort of major meltdown? That’s what she was cast for!

What did you think about the events of The Amazing Race 38 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







