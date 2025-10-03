Matlock season 2 episode 2 spoilers: The document crisis

For those who wondered if Matlock season 2 episode 1 was going to wrap up everything when it comes to Wellbrexa, we now have an answer.

Entering this chapter of the story, it is abundantly clear that Matty and Olympia are going to be at odds — not that this in itself comes as a surprise. They’ve gone through a lot together already, and Olympia is going to be protective when it comes to trying to shield the father of her children. Isn’t that a part of what makes the conflict so intense now? They are both extremely shrewd people and yet, almost everything that they are doing here is being done with extremely personal motives in mind.

Now, let’s talk a little bit more about the story. If you look below you can see the full Matlock season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Another Matlock” – While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document. Also, Matty and Edwin contemplate whether or not to help Alfie’s father, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Oct. 16 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do think that the situation with Alfie’s father is going to be important in its own way, and doesn’t it have to be? This is a fundamentally huge change to their lives and because of that, it could take a little bit of time to figure out what Matty and Edwin want to do here. We like that the show is actually trying to savor these stories, and is not in some hurry to rush anything.

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 2 episode 2 when it arrives?

