Matlock season 2 trailer hypes up additional twists

With the Matlock season 2 premiere coming to CBS next month we are trying to brace ourselves for all sorts of chaos as we move forward. So, what exactly can you expect?

Well, to better understand the future here, one of the most important things at this point is to look towards the past. If you go all the way back to the pilot episode, the #1 thing that Kathy Bates’ character wanted is revenge above all else. We have yet to see a single sign that this has changed. The one thing that has is how far she is willing to go in order to make it happen, and who is now standing in her way.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full season 2 trailer, one in which Matty starts to get closer to fighting Julian and/or Senior head on over the pharmaceutical decision that cost her daughter her life. However, Olympia is not quite willing to give her everything she wants, mostly because she knows how Julian was put in the position he was and she does not want to see the father of her children utterly destroyed.

Ultimately, something has to give between Matty and Olympia and so much more than their friendship is on the line. This is going to be an emotional story where Matty may have to go around Olympia in order to get the information she needs … and possibly take her down in the process? Given that the aforementioned pilot for the show did have so many crazy twists, we have no real reason to think that this is about to change.

What do you most want to see moving into the Matlock season 2 premiere?

How crazy do you think the story is going to get here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

