Matlock season 2 teaser: Matty and Olympia face off?

The Matlock season 2 premiere is going to be coming to CBS on Sunday, October 12 — are you ready for some crazy stuff ahead?

For much of the first season, we saw the Kathy Bates series tell a story that was all about secrets. Matty did her best to keep the truth about herself (and her mission) quiet. However, some of it started to be exposed with Olympia — and Olympia herself learned the truth regarding Julian. What is she going to do about it? Well, it’s complicated … mostly due to the history that they have.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a preview now for what lies ahead, one that indicates that there could be some serious drama still between Matty and Olympia. Obviously, the latter has a sense of leverage, but that may only go so far. After all, we’re well-aware of the fact that Matty has experience on her side and could be a total force of nature.

If you have not seen the synopsis yet for the season 2 premiere, it does a good job of setting the stage:

“The Before Times” – Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie’s father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian’s involvement in the Wellbrexa case, on the second season premiere of MATLOCK, Sunday, Oct. 12 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In the end, we don’t anticipate everything with Wellbrexa being resolved this week — all things considered, it feels like there is a lot more meat on this bone.

