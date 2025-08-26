Matlock season 2 premiere spoilers: Is that REALLY Alfie’s father?

If you have not heard as of yet, the Matlock season 2 premiere is going to be coming to CBS on Sunday, October 12 at a special night and time. Given the success of season 1, it makes all the sense in the world to do something big here.

So, what is the story ahead going to look like? Well, we know that there are a couple of huge stories that the producers need to address here. First and foremost, you have what transpired when it comes to Alfie’s supposed father turning up. Then, you are adding to this everything that happened when it comes to Olympia learning the truth about the Wellbrexa case at the end of the season 1 finale. Multiple main characters have a lot to unravel here, but is it all going to be wrapped up before long?

Below, you can see the full Matlock season 2 premiere synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“The Before Times” – Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie’s father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian’s involvement in the Wellbrexa case, on the second season premiere of MATLOCK, Sunday, Oct. 12 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Are there going to be some loose ends in this episode that have to be addressed the rest of the season? We sure hope so, mostly due to the fact that this is one of those shows that really embraces and does a good job with ongoing mysteries. It’s a part of the reason why the first season took off in the first place!

