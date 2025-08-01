Matlock season 2 spoilers: Justina Machado signs on!

Given the success of Matlock season 1, it makes a lot of sense for some more big names to come on board season 2. Let’s just say that we are more than a little bit thrilled to share the latest news!

According to a report from Deadline, Justina Machado is poised to reunite with her former Jane the Virgin boss Jennie Snyder Urman on the CBS series, where she is going to play a pretty significant role. Per the official description, she is taking on Eva, described as “a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney and Jacobson Moore managing partner Howard “Senior” Markston’s (Beau Bridges) 4th ex-wife. The one who made him swear off marriage. Eva runs Jacobson Moore’s Miami office and she arrives in New York for an emergency meeting… which she uses to her advantage.”

Given how complicated Senior is as a character already, we more than welcome anyone who is only going to add greater depth to the story. Also, we know how brilliant Machado is at balancing comedy and drama and it feels like there is potential for her to do a ton with this part! Let’s just hope that the storyline is worth the wait over the next several weeks.

In general, we do believe that Matlock season 2 is going to kick off with some characters in really fascinating positions. Remember that for Matty, a lot will be tied to how she continues to navigate life at the firm. Meanwhile, Olympia now knows more of the truth about Julian, but what will she do about it? There are so many fascinating moral questions that we cannot wait to see answered over the course of the next several weeks.

