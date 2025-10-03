Wednesday season 3 premiere date: An October 2025 update

With us now a few days into October, are we going to learn more about Wednesday season 3, including a premiere date?

First and foremost here, we really should note here that we’ve heard about a season 3 for a rather long time now, and that means that in theory, the producers are probably a good ways through the creative process at this point. This, at least in theory, makes us more optimistic that filming will be able to happen next year. If that happens, there is at least a chance that Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast are able to turn up at some point in 2027, which would make for a smaller break between seasons than what we had between seasons 1 and 2.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score other TV reactions and reviews!

Is this overly optimistic in a way? You can argue that but at the same time, remember for a moment here that Netflix almost certainly wants there to be new seasons every other year. The long wait for season 2 was tied in part to a couple of factors, whether it be scheduling o what was going on with the industry strikes of 2023. There are some reasons for optimism regarding the future.

Now, unfortunately, the bad news is that there’s a chance for almost no news on season 3 this month. A certain amount of patience is required here to get from point A to point B. The creative process is honestly one of the quieter parts of the story, mostly due to the fact that there is no way to really capture footage of people just sitting back and working on stories.

The biggest thing that we can anticipate at this point when it comes to the new season is an even greater focus on family. How could you think anything else based on the events of the finale?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wednesday right now, including what Catherine Zeta-Jones wants

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







