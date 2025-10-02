Only Murders in the Building season 5: The original Paul Rudd idea

As many of you who are watching Only Murders in the Building season 5 are probably aware at this point, Paul Rudd has yet another role. This time, though, you are actually hearing his voice as the LESTR robot as opposed to seeing him on-screen. This marks the third season in a row the actor has been a part of the show, playing a different role every single time.

What is rather funny here is noting that originally, showrunner John Hoffman had a different idea in mind for Rudd on this season — one that would allow him to actually play one of his previous parts in an unusual form.

Speaking a little bit further on this idea to Cinema Blend, here is some of what Hoffman had to say:

There was a moment where there was going to [be] like [a] very much Star Wars-y Princess Leia-like thing within the robot that showed some setup that Christoph [Waltz’s character] had a connection between him and the actor Ben Glenroy. Because Ben Glenroy had figured out some key to longevity and looking good as you get older that he was wanting to pull [from]. And then within that moment, they get into a terrible fight. And you’re watching this fight between Ben Glenroy and [Christoph’s character].

All of this sounds hilarious but also absurd — and we can’t say that we are shocked the writers went in a different direction. While we recognize that this is one of those series that is fine to be over-the-top, they try to at least keep things relatively within the realm of realism at the same time. Balancing that can be tricky.

