Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 2 spoilers: A new counselor

After the big premiere tonight on ABC, do you want to know a little bit more all about Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 2?

One of the things that we know about this show is that it tries to take a somewhat realistic look at a school year and every fall, that means a mixture of both new students as well as teachers and staff members. For this upcoming installment titled “Cheating,” one notable newcomer will be a guidance counselor. What does this mean for the school? Well, this is one of those people who may have a very specific way of doing things … and you do have to wonder, at least on some level, what the larger ramifications are going to be here.

If you look below, you can see the full Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 2 synopsis with more all about what lies ahead:

Melissa tries to outsmart her students; Tariq causes chaos in Janine’s class, and a new guidance counselor joins the school.

We ultimately think that across the board, we are going to see both comedy as well as a gradual smoothing-out process for characters as they get used to a new rhythm at school. This is something that we imagine does take at least some span of time.

If you want something else to look forward to here…

Well, let’s just give out a reminder at the moment that episode 3 is going to focus rather heavily on baseball — or in particular, a Philadelphia Phillies game. This sort of authenticity is what makes the show so fun for the most part, as there is a real effort to ensure that there are a lot of different things that transpire. In one way or another, you have to make every season stand out.

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 2?

