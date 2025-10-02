Chicago PD season 13 episode 2 spoilers: A look at ‘Old Wounds’

Now that Chicago PD season 13 is officially underway, why not take a larger look at what is ahead on episode 2, as well?

First and foremost, it appears as though the NBC drama is going to be doing something that looks and feels somewhat similar to what we have seen from it in the past. By that, we mean that we are going to see some semi-procedural storylines, ones that are still surrounded by character plots that could stretch out for a little while. The biggest surprise we have at present is that we are going to be seeing a big, Torres-centric storyline earlier this season than we would have anticipated. This all brings us to “Old Wounds.”

Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 13 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

10/08/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The Intelligence Unit races against time when a man from Torres’s own neighborhood is violently abducted. TV-14

So what is Torres going to be able to bring to the table here? Well, we tend to think that there are a lot of different options. We do believe that his resources and knowledge of this universe could prove relatively helpful. However, at the same exact time, we tend to think there could still be distrust. This is typically what happens when you are in a situation were there are frustrations towards the police.

Beyond just Torres, one of the bigger things you have to wonder about here is simply how we are going to be seeing Intelligence function at this point. So much of this season is going to be all about repairing what is lost, and we tend to think that it will take some time in order for that to be worked out. After, Voight is the sort of person who is going to continue to make some enemies.

