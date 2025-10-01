Shifting Gears season 2 premiere spoilers: First news on ‘Secret’

Tomorrow night on ABC, we are going to have a chance to see the Shifting Gears season 2 premiere — want to know more about it?

First and foremost, we should note that “Secret” is the sort of story that serves a couple of purposes. First and foremost, it could be a rest of everything that we saw at the end of last season. Beyond that, though, it should work to send the characters of Riley and Matt into some exciting new directions. Beyond all of that, though, we are simply expecting laughs — enough to get people on board for the whole season.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Shifting Gears season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Matt wrestles with his feelings for Eve, and Charlotte convinces him to go to a grief group. Meanwhile, Riley struggles with her own “will she or won’t she” about her feelings for Gabe. Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning guest star.

We do tend to think that the latter part of this is going to be what gets people the most excited. After all, we are talking here about a substantial Home Improvement reunion, which is clearly designed to attract nostalgic viewers to the show. It is a similar practice that they are using with Nancy Travis from Last Man Standing. It goes without saying, but of course we would love to see some more of Kat Dennings’ former 2 Broke Girls co-stars on the series as well.

Ultimately, we don’t expect to learn everything about the whole trajectory of the season right away here. There will, after all, be plenty of room to pay off a number of different threads in the weeks and months ahead.

