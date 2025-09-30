Doc season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘New Blood’

As we look towards Doc season 2 episode 3 on Fox next week, it makes a lot of sense to want to know a few more details … right?

Well, let’s just start with the fact that this episode is titled “New Blood,” and we would be lying if we said that this did not remind us of the limited series Dexter: New Blood from years back. Of course, at the same time we don’t exactly think that Michael C. Hall is going to be turning up here. Instead, this is a storyline that will cause Amy to discover a few unexpected things courtesy of a patient — there is going to be that procedural plotline but at the same time, a few stories that may also be connected to long-term matters, as well.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Doc season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

A patient forces Amy to confront the realities of medical tourism, TJ helps a veteran with his prosthetic and Joan drops a bombshell in the all-new “New Blood” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Oct 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-203) (TV-14 L,S,V)

One of the things that we are of course eager to learn about in the weeks ahead is whether the drama can keep up some of the momentum that it got for itself in season 1. There is no real question here that it got off to a really good start in the ratings, but we tend to know that settling back into a new rhythm can be tough. If there is one bit of good news that we can hand out here, it is that this is one of those shows that almost certainly benefits from having a lot of promotion for it on during NFL broadcasts.

