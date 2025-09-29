The Chicken Sisters season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on Hallmark Channel, is The Chicken Sisters season 3 going to happen? Or, have we reached the end?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note where things actually stand. Or to be specific, that there is no official renewal or cancellation yet. Our general hope here is that we do learn something more between now and the end of the year.

So is there a reasonable chance that the show will come back for more? At present, we want to be cautiously optimistic, mostly because Hallmark has shown a great commitment to keeping some shows around. Just think about the strong run that they’ve had When Calls the Heart for, let alone the many seasons that Good Witch had in the past.

Ultimately, though, the future of The Chicken Sisters is going to be largely dependent on the live + same-day ratings, let alone how it performs on streaming. Those numbers are harder to track, but we do think that this is one of those shows that is reasonable enough price-wise to keep on the air. We just hope that there is a fast renewal process so that the series can come back at some point in 2026. We tend to think that for a series like this, there is really no benefit in keeping it off the air. The faster that everything can move in bringing it back, the better it will be at the end of the day.

So let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best here — especially since Hallmark is a network that has listened to its fans before. (Remember what happened when it comes to The Way Home season 3, which moved away from a streaming debut?)

Do you want to see The Chicken Sisters season 3 ultimately happen?

Beyond just that, are there any specific stories that you want to see play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

