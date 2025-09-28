Professor T season 5 premiere date hopes over on PBS

Following tonight’s big season 4 finale, why not go ahead and have a greater discussion about a Professor T season 5? As you would imagine, there is a lot of stuff that is worth diving into further here.

First and foremost, though, let’s start by sharing the good news that the British drama is 100% coming back down the road — and by virtue of that, of course we also hope that PBS brings it back stateside, as well. As far as we can tell, there is no real reason for that not to happen.

In the end, we do not think that PBS is one of those places that is going to be looking to shake things up greatly with Professor T season 5. From where we stand, we tend to think that the next chapter would air at some point around the summer or fall of next year, especially with production already wrapping up for it. With that, there is no real reason to think that a sizable delay is going to be coming around the corner.

As for what the next season of the show could look like, why would we anticipate anything altogether different? This is clearly a series that knows what it is and by virtue of that, likely feels no real pressure to stray from it. There are cases every single week that are worth diving into and beyond just that, there are also personal moments featuring the main characters. The success of this show has from the start been about a healthy mix and from where we stand at present, we see no real reason to believe that this is ever going to change. We just hope that there are more opportunities to see viewers discover the show over the course of the weeks ahead.

