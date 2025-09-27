Only Murders in the Building season 5: Where is Nina?

We recognize that Only Murders in the Building is the sort of show that does love its mysteries. However, at the same time the central one today is different than most.

So what are we talking about here? Well, it really comes down to who is actually working to run the Arconia these days, given that Bunny has been dead for years and Nina, her apparent replacement, is now MIA.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING reviews!

Go ahead and think about this for a moment — Nina had a huge arc in season 2, where the character pontificated all sorts of bold plans for the future of the building. She was at one point a murder suspect, but that ended up being nothing by the end of the season. Since that time, we’ve seen Howard take over responsibility for most things tied to the building, including what we saw at the end of this past episode with the LESTR robot.

So has Nina been phased out? It is possible, but we tend to think that the absence of her particular position at the Aronia is due mostly to real estate for the story. You already have among the support staff this season the waste disposal expert, the doorman, the superintendent, Ursula (whatever she is doing), and then Howard. That’s without even mentioning iconic residents like Uma and the Westies including Vince. There is just not a lot of room for other characters and if you want to bring someone like Nina back, you want to ensure that it makes some sense.

Then again, who knows? With a show like this, you never quite know when someone else is going to emerge.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now

Do you ever think we will see Nina again on Only Murders in the Building?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







