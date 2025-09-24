Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 6: ‘Flatbush’

Next week on Hulu, you are going to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 6 arrive. Want to hear more about it?

Well, first and foremost let’s go ahead and note that the title here is “Flatbush.” So what is going to be the focus here? Well, think in part the past of one Oliver Putnam. We learned at the end of episode 5 that Lorraine and Sofia were meeting up in a place that is close to where he grew up and with that, it serves as a great window into learning more all about where he came from. Of course, let’s also cross our fingers and hope for a few different teases along the way.

Below, you can see the full Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The investigation takes Oliver and Loretta back to the streets of his childhood, where buried memories surface and secrets about Lester and Nicky’s widows emerge. Mabel and Charles follow leads after a break-in.

Getting Meryl Streep back for this episode should be a thrill, though we’d say that about almost every opportunity to see her in general. We know that her marriage to Oliver may have him thinking a lot more about the future, including if he wants to live at the Arconia for the rest of his days. We do 100% recognize that living there is something that was really important to him at one point, but he has also entered a new phase … one that probably does come with different priorities. Provided that Loretta comes back from overseas anytime soon, they have to find a new place to call home — is it going to be one of the apartments that they’ve called home for the last little while?

