Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5: Is LESTR ‘dead’?

If there is one thing that we’ve come to know about Only Murders in the Building over the years, it is simply this: They love killing off people played by Paul Rudd. First, we had Ben Glenroy, who was almost killed at the theatre before eventually dying back at the Arconia. Then, you had Glen Stubbins, who met his demise in season 4.

Now, you can throw on top of all of this LESTR, the robot who Rudd voiced as a new “employee” of the building over the past two episodes. The support staff rebelled against it and close to the end of episode 5, it was thrown off to its “death.”

So what went into taking that robot out? Speaking to TVLine, showrunner John Hoffman had the following to say with a laugh:

“What do we do with that robot midseason? We dump him off the roof — and we kill him again … So it felt like it was sitting there for us because of what we’ve done with Paul Rudd many times now. It kind of felt like a no-brainer.”

Now, here is the funny twist in all of this — it does seem as though another robot is on the way. Is this one also voiced by Rudd? Will we also see it killed off? The mystery here is that the original LESTR did have potentially some evidence on it thanks to a lot of the real Lester’s information being uploaded to it. We now have to wonder if the new robot will, or if the data on the now “dead” one is still retrievable despite the fall. Unfortunately, we are not sure that Charles, Mabel, or Oliver are altogether qualified in taking something like that on.

What did you think of the demise of LESTR on Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5?

