Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5: Who is Miller?

We understand if coming out of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5 on Hulu this week, you have a number of questions. Take, for starters, a new employee at the Arconia in Miller.

Who exactly is this guy? Well, he is responsible for waste disposal at the building, and has been completely overlooked by the likes of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel — much to his own frustration. It also seems like he has a lot of knowledge and information about some of the various garbage that comes through him over time. Could this mean that he has a wealth of evidence as to who killed Lester? Maybe, but the truth here is a little bit more complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING reviews!

Ultimately, what we learned in this episode is that Miller, much like many other staff members, is angry about some changes in the building, including the presence of the LESTR robot. Heck, he tossed it off the building! You could argue that this is a sign that he is simply standing up for the building’s everyday employees. However, at the same time it could always end up being a tad more complicated than that. If that robot had information from the real Lester on him, isn’t this a good way to cover up a murder?

Because of this, we have to at least consider Miller one possible suspect, though really a number of staff members could be involved. If a lot of this season is about income inequality, it is easy to argue that the death of Nicky may be due to some slight … and Lester, on the other side, may have known too much about what happened. At this point, you can argue there are more suspects than ever.

Related – Get some more discussion right now when it comes to Only Murders in the Building

What do you think — is Miller a killer on Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







