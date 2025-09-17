Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5: A podcast problem

As we get ourselves prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5 on Hulu next week, there are many stories to consider.

After all, are the likes of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel screwed over perhaps more than ever before? There is a major case to be made for it at this point. After all, it felt like they had reason aplenty to suspect Jay, Camila, and Bash, but there is still an enormous problem here — to put it bluntly, they bought up the company that just signed the trio to a three-year deal! All of a sudden they can’t be investigated for a podcast, and that means that our favorite crime-solvers are rather stuck.

So what went into devising this twist? Speaking in an interview with The Wrap, showrunner John Hoffman described it in a rather simple form:

“When we’re talking about power, there’s that ease of ‘Well, then just buy them.’ I think that’s an answer that comes more frequently from those who are not really in the business of navigating more emotional questions for themselves … When you’re talking about a season that’s built on a doorman who’s there to protect this one building in New York City, it all felt very, very akin to me and right for where we were going.”

Ultimately, the thing about just trying to pay off your problems is that it’s a little bit of a bandage rather than a solution. Even if Charles, Mabel, and Oliver cannot barge in and get answers, can’t someone else? It does still feel like there are a wide array of ways in which things could still play out here, and we are personally eager to see the trio at their most creative.

