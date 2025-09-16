Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5: ‘Tongue Tied’

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a great chance to dive right into Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5. What can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost let’s just throw out here that “Tongue Tied” is the title for this installment and from where we stand, this is one that will test the trio into some really uncertain waters. We know now that they would love nothing more than investigate Jay, Camila, and Bash. The problem is that they are now bound by a contractual agreement with their new podcasting company — the billionaires now own a chunk of the company in what is a devious move on their part. Everything is different now and if they want answers on what happened to Lester / Nicky, this

Below, you can see the full Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Thwarted in their investigative podcast plans, Mabel and Oliver look for help from the Arconia support staff — as Charles dines with another suspect and gets caught up in “catching” more than he bargained for.

So who can Mabel and Oliver go to in order to get help? Randall is certainly one possibility, but how much will he know since he’s relatively new there? It honestly feels like they may be better off looking at some of the longtime residents, whether it be Uma, Howard, or even someone like Ursula the Gut Milk lady.

Also, is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing a romance between Charles and Sofia? That is at least one way we would view that part of the synopsis right now.

