Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4: A Paul Rudd surprise

Right when you think that Paul Rudd is done with Only Murders in the Building, think again. He has played two different characters through seasons 3 and 4, and now he’s back again. However, this time around his role is a little more subtle … mostly because it is just his voice.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner John Hoffman confirmed that it is Rudd who is voicing the new LESTR robot who is assisting the residents of the Arconia. This is extra funny since nobody at the building seems to think that this sounds like Ben Glenroy at all … but maybe that is the point. (Of course, it could also sound like Glen — but that’s hard given that he at least had an accent.)

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, Hoffman added the following about the new addition to the show:

We were talking about a couple of different ways we might be able to [bring Paul back], and checking ourselves and going, ‘God, we’re really pushing it now … Just knock it off everyone. Just drop it. That’s a bad idea.’

… It was only after we had a couple of different versions of that robot voice, and we ran with [one of them] for most of the shooting season … Thankfully, you don’t ever see the person, so you can change the voice — and we did at the very, very end. When we were shooting Episode 9, I called Paul up and I said, ‘OK, so we discussed, and there’s no way we can give you anything else, but we have a thought….’ And the best man in the world said, ‘When do I come and when do I do that?’

As someone who does love Paul in just about anything, even having his voice alone feels like a thrill. It also feels like the robot will be around for a while.

