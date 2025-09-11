Only Murders in the Building season 5: About the Nancy Meyers joke

We know that Only Murders in the Building is one of those shows that loves its big-name guest stars and beyond that, it equally loves getting meta when the situation calls for it.

One great example of this? Referring to Renee Zellweger’s character of Camila White as a human embodiment of a “Nancy Meyers kitchen.” This joke is a reference to the acclaimed filmmaker’s visual aesthetic, which you can see throughout a lot of her works. What makes it even funnier is that both Steve Martin and Martin Short have appeared in some of her movies in the past.

Speaking to USA Today, Martin (who is a co-creator on the Hulu series, but did not write the Meyers joke) noted that he did reach out to her to make sure she was okay before including the line on the show:

“I made three movies with her, and I really like her … And I said, ‘Is this line OK with you?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’ … I said, ‘This is a compliment, Nancy. You’ve created an industry. You’re like’ − well, I don’t know what I said, but, I said, ‘You’re like (the) Martha Stewart of film.’ I don’t know if that was an insult, a compliment or what.”

Ultimately, this could all give us a little bit more context as to how at least certain jokes end up on the show — at least when they involve people the cast have relationships with! We should note that some of these relationships do lead to people getting on the series. Take, for example, Meryl Streep, who Martin worked with on It’s Complicated. Rolodexes are often important for shows with big-name stars, and this is a prime example.

