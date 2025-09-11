Only Murders in the Building season 5: A Charles, Sofia romance?

We recognize that there are many things to be excited about as we look towards the rest of Only Murders in the Building season 5. So what should we lean into here?

Well, one of the interesting things that we saw over the course of the first three episodes was a slight flirtation between Charles and Sofia. Could that actually turn into something? At the very least, it does at least feel like Steve Martin’s character is starting to question his future — which makes at least some sense when you consider that his good friend Oliver just got married.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, showrunner John Hoffman had the following to say about a possible Charles – Sofia romance, and the larger questions it could raise:

A crisis for him is happening. Mabel will always a whole new world ahead of her, and Oliver has just made a huge step in his life. Charles has made the best relationships he’s probably had in his whole life, but they don’t make sense. How long will they continue? He may very well be isolated again, and that is the terror. He was perfectly fine, in his mind, for the longest time, even if he was in complete denial about needing anyone else. So that’s one trigger going on subconsciously with him. He expresses it a little bit with Oliver, and then it’s more profoundly dealt with in his bad instincts about relationships, and his draw to what he may feel he deserves, which is an edge and danger that may not be healthy. I loved the scene at the end of last season that he had with Jan where she’s talking about the ways she would have loved to have killed Marshall [Jin Ha], and the words she’s using are just vulgar and diabolical, and Charles has never been more turned on. I just got very excited about the idea of making a season that included not only him dealing with his mortality, but finally looking dead-on at: “Why am I so attracted to dangerous women?”

Ultimately, this is just one of those situations that we’re going to have to watch and see play out in time. Through some self-discovery, we do think it is possible that Charles tries to just move forward in his life away from dangerous romances.

What do you want to see when it comes to Charlies and Sofia on Only Murders in the Building season 5?

