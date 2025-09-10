Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4: ‘Dirty Birds’

After the big premiere tonight on Hulu, do you want to know more about Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4?

Well, first and foremost let’s get into things here from a scheduling point of view. The first three episodes premiered at once today on Hulu with one specific purpose in mind: Trying to get people hooked on the new season. They were all necessary to really establish the elaborate framework of the season, from the deaths of Lester and Nicky to also the arrival of many new guest stars. In particular, we are talking here about Bash, Jay, and Camila, the new characters played by Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, and Renee Zellweger.

Below, you can see the full Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

“Dirty Birds” – “Snooping goes sideways when three billionaire suspects catch the trio and invite themselves over for an evening at Oliver’s.”

These three all come from different walks of life. Bash is a tech guru, Jay works in pharmaceuticals, and Camila in hospitality. What brings them together, beyond the mysterious “Velvet Room” that lies beneath the Arconia? That is one of many questions that we are left to wonder at the moment. That goes along with whether they are too obvious to be suspects at this point. It is, after all, fairly easy to assume that they may be adversaries based solely on the fact that they have money, power, and may have thought of Nicky as an adversary.

In the end, we know that there are a lot of other episodes ahead this season and by virtue of that, there is room for a good many more twists.

