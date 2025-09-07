Only Murders in the Building season 5: Star on ‘darker’ story

We recognize that it has been a really long time coming, but the Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere is right around the corner. So, what is the story going to be?

Well, if you watched the end of last season, you likely know already that one of the major storylines here is going to be the death of Lester. Who is responsible? We know that in the trailer, there is a real notion that this could be an accident. However, that is not the sort of show this is! We do think that there is a lot more going on here, and it may require Charles, Mabel, and Oliver to dive deep into the past.

Speaking in a new interview with Tom’s Guide, here is some more of what Howard himself in Michael Cyril Creighton had to say:

“What I love about the show so much is that its core stays the same — it’s very funny, it has a lot of heart. But every season has reinvited itself in a way that keeps it really fresh … I love that it’s a little darker this season and that we’re exploring the seedy underbelly of New York, be it the money and the mob. You know, who really runs this city? I think it’s exciting and a little grittier at certain points, and there are so many surprises.”

We certainly know that when it comes to guest stars, this season will continue to deliver. Just remember that this time around, you are going to have the likes of Tea Leoni, Logan Lerman, Renee Zellweger, and so many others on board. Also, more Meryl Streep is on the way!

