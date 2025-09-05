Only Murders in the Building season 5 spoilers: More on first 3 episodes!

Next week on Hulu you are going to have a chance to see the Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere on Hulu. Not only that, but the first three episodes! We are surprised to get so much good stuff from the jump but odds are, there is going to be a pretty important reason for that.

What will it be? Well, let’s just hope that we find that out in due time. For now we’re just glad to have a few more details, including a Lester flashback episode that could shed some light as to who he really was before his death.

Want to get more of what lies ahead here? Then check out the synopses for these episodes below…

Season 5 episode 1, “Nail in the Coffin” – While investigating Lester’s mysterious “accidental” death, the clues lure Charles, Oliver, and Mabel out of Manhattan — and straight into some dangerous new “old” territory.

Season 5 episode 2, “After You” – A look back at Lester’s early days at the Arconia reveals how a young dreamer became a steadfast doorman — sacrificing his future to protect the residents from the building’s secrets.

Season 5 episode 3, “Rigor” – The trio stumbles upon a crucial piece of evidence… and promptly compromises it. With time running out, they scramble to solve the mystery before the police close in on them.

If this premiere is like some of the others that we’ve seen over the years, our feeling is that we are going to get at least some clues on Lester’s death by the end of episode 3. Also, who knows? More could be said here, as well, when it comes to the disappearance of Nicky — which is what Tea Leoni’s character of Sofia inquired about to the trio at the end of last season.

