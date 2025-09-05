Only Murders in the Building season 5: More on Lester’s wife!

We know that Only Murders in the Building season 5 is going to be stuffed full of new characters — and some have a personal twist!

For starters, this season is going to feature not just the story of Lester, but also a real introduction to his widow, played by none other than Dianne Wiest. This is a character who knew the doorman backwards and forwards — while it is true that we got to see a good bit of him across the first four seasons, he was paid to always be nice and attentive. IS that really the person that we are going to get here the vast majority of the time? That remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

So why introduce this character now? That is something that showrunner John Hoffman explains further in a chat with TV Insider:

“We needed to love her in order to also remind ourselves constantly that Lester is at the heart of the season … She’s got a tremendous beating heart and a wickedly funny way of dealing with everybody in this wide-eyed, innocent way, unlike anyone else we’ve had on the show.”

Our general feeling is that the more we learn about the victims, the better — and this also makes the show so much better as well! The crazy thing that remains true for this season is that on paper, it feels like nobody has any incentive at all to kill Lester — he was a kind man who did his best to help everyone. However, was all of this a front? Is there some sort of secret buried underneath? That is what we are waiting to find out at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now

What do you most want to see from Lester’s wife on Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







