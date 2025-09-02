Only Murders in the Building season 5: Meeting the mob

For everyone out there excited to see Only Murders in the Building season 5, remember that the wait is almost over! The Hulu series is going to be back on Tuesday, September 9, and doesn’t it feel like the mob is going to be front and center?

After all, one of the things we know already entering the season is that Lester is dead, and he is someone who has been a part of the Arconia for a rather long time. He’s likely seen a lot of people come and go, and that could mean some rather colorful and dangerous characters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new preview that sets the stage further for the next batch of episodes. You see a listing of some of the big-name guest stars, but then also a number of young mob members (including one named Brayden, of all things) who all seem ready and willing to take out the trio. Or, at least that is what it seems.

There are a number of layers entering this Only Murders in the Building season that make us excited, especially when it comes to the idea that Lester may not be the only mystery here! Remember that we also have here what happened with Nicky, the dry-cleaning king of New York City. Tea Leoni made her debut at the end of last season as Sofia, who tried to hire the trio to investigate his disappearance. Is he dead — or, if he is out there alive, what could he be up to? There are a lot of mysteries and in the end, let’s just hope that the excitement more than lives up to the hype.

Related – Be sure to get some other Only Murders in the Building updates right now

What are you most excited to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







