Only Murders in the Building season 5: More on Howard, LESTR

The events of this past episode of Only Murders in the Building season 5 were chaotic, and they also ended in a shocking way. After all, we did see the robot LESTR pushed off the top of a building!

We recognize already that this act could have ramifications when it comes to the murders of both Lester and also Nicky, as the robot apparently had some of the late doorman’s records uploaded to its memory. Beyond just that, it seems to have emotionally devastated Howard, who put a lot of time into trying to make a connection here.

So why did Howard put the effort he did into the machine? Speaking to The Wrap, Michael Cyril Creighton did his best to explain it:

“Howard loves information and gossip. This robot has all of the human Lester’s ledgers uploaded into it. So this is a perfect mate for someone who loves gossip and information. Also, Howard’s one of the loneliest men I’ve ever met … He’s getting it where he can. His animals have bonded with each other and are leaving him out, his boyfriend’s out of town and the trio is not giving him the attention he wants, so he’s turning to technology. I find it a little sad, but I also think he’s going to be OK on the other side.”

What is always so interesting about Howard as a character is that you can view all of his actions as lonely; however, you can also argue that he is trying to keep the robot close to control it. There are, after all, a number of people who think that he may be a Big Bad behind almost everything.

