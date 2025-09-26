The Amazing Race 38 episode 2 spoilers: Facing fears in Prague

Following the big premiere of The Amazing Race 38 last night on CBS, why not take a larger look at what is ahead?

Before we go too deep into anything here, let’s just start by noting that we are aware that the European Adventure theme does limit travel to a certain extent. However, we are at least seeing the show move from one country to the next rather quickly. Next week’s episode on Wednesday will bring the remaining teams moving off to Prague, a place where they are going to have to face some of their biggest fears in what is sure to be an absolutely bonkers challenge. The promo for what is ahead showed Turner freaking out … so who is going to conquer this?

To get a little more insight now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race 38 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Mom’s Gonna Have the Willies” – Teams depart for Prague, Czech Republic, where they encounter a Roadblock requiring them to walk across a narrow plank hundreds of feet above ground at the city’s tallest landmark, the Žižkov Television Tower, to retrieve their next clue, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

A of right now, it does feel easy to label Jag & Jas as the favorites just because of how they fared in the first episode — however, there is a lot of competition here across the board! Tucker & Eric are going to be physical forces, Taylor & Kyland could be resilient, and there could always be a darkhorse team, too. You can never rule any of this out…

