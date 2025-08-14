The Amazing Race 38 cast features Big Brother alum, loved ones

The cast for The Amazing Race season 38 has been officially revealed, and let’s just say that the Big Brother presence is front and center.

After all, today it was confirmed that all of the teams are going to feature at least one prior houseguest, and they are going to be competing here with a loved one. Technically, you have one in Taylor & Kyland who have both been on the show before, albeit from different seasons.

If you look below, you can see everyone who is taking part in the competition here.

Angela Murray (51, realtor) and Lexi Murray (23, esthetician)

Mother and daughter from Syracuse, Utah, and Las Vegas, Nev.

Angela competed on season on 26 of BIG BROTHER

Hannah Chaddha (25, medical student) and Simone Chaddha (22, graduate student)

Sisters from Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, Calif.

Hannah competed on season 23 of BIG BROTHER

Izzy Gleicher (34, flutist) and Paige Seber (32, lighting designer)

Engaged couple from New York, N.Y.

Izzy competed on season 25 of BIG BROTHER

Jack Baham (58, L.A. city firefighter) and Chelsie Baham (28, motivational speaker)

Father and daughter from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Chelsie competed on and won season 26 of BIG BROTHER

Jack Palumbo (40, financial analyst) and Enzo Palumbo (47, lineboat handler)

Brothers from Marlton, N.J., and Bayonne, N.J.

Enzo competed on seasons 12 and 22 of BIG BROTHER

Jas Bains (28, entrepreneur) and Jag Bains (27, entrepreneur)

Brothers/entrepreneurs from Omak, Wash.

Jag competed on and won season 25 of BIG BROTHER

Joseph Abdin (28, attorney) and Adam Abdin (24, law student)

Brothers from Palm Beach, Fla., and Miami, Fla.

Joseph competed on season 24 of BIG BROTHER

Kat Dunn (35, influencer) and Alex Romo (32, photographer)

Dating from Dallas, Texas

Kat competed on season 21 of BIG BROTHER

Kristine Bernabe (38, floral designer) and Rubina Bernabe (36, content creator)

Sisters from Los Angeles, Calif.

Rubina competed on season 26 of BIG BROTHER

Kyland Young (34, content creator) and Taylor Hale (30, media personality)

Dating from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kyland competed on season 23 of BIG BROTHER

Taylor competed on and won season 24 of BIG BROTHER

Megan Turner (24, private jet specialist) and Matt Turner (25, content creator)

Newlyweds from Providence, R.I.

Matt competed on season 24 of BIG BROTHER

Natalie Negrotti (34, TV host) and Stephanie Negrotti (36, hospitality)

Sisters from New York City and Kauai, Hawaii

Natalie competed on season 18 of BIG BROTHER

Tucker Des Lauriers (31, chef) and Eric Des Lauriers (32, senior research analyst)

Brothers from Brooklyn, N.Y., and Boston, Mass.

Tucker competed on season 26 on BIG BROTHER

Who should be the favorites?

We are looking at Tucker & Eric because of Tucker’s previous competition history. Meanwhile, Jag and his brother have to be considered serious threats, and that is without even mentioning that Joseph and his brother are in incredible shape.

What do you think about the cast for The Amazing Race season 38?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

