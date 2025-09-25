America’s Got Talent season 20 finale: Did Jessica Sanchez win?

We went into the America’s Got Talent season 20 finale tonight feeling like there was a chance it it would be unpredictable. After all, we do tend to think there is some sort of chance at a surprise winner, especially since the remaining contestants come from all different walks of life and forms of talent.

Before we get down to actually learning about the winner, let’s take a larger look now at the top five. The first three acts named to advance here were rapper Chris Turner, tech / dance act Light Wire, and then singer and former American Idol star Jessica Sanchez. Jourdan Blue was named to the top five next. Finally, let’s turn things over to the Leo High School Choir.

Now, we move forward to the end of the finale. In fifth place tonight was Light Wire, which isn’t a huge shock given that acts of this variety rarely ever win. Meanwhile, the Leo High School Choir were in fourth. Jourdan then did finish in third.

Now, the final two

This was a pretty interesting showdown, given that Turner was a pretty unique act for AGT and someone with a talent we have not seen that often over the years. Meanwhile, Sanchez is someone with a lot of singing-show experience, is fantastic at it, and comes with a particular talent that has won the series a lot over the years.

Eventually, Terry Crews made the big announcement, and the person who won the title here was none other than … Jessica! After coming so close on Idol in the past, she finally has the title of champion — and it is even more meaningful given that this is really the show that started it all for her so many years ago.

