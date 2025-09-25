The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 2: Is it renewed?

In the wake of the season 1 finale this week on Prime Video, is there any chance at all of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 2 happening?

Well, first and foremost, we know that it would be rather easy to say that there is not going to be another chapter of this series. After all, the whole thing is designed as a prequel to the original show, and you can argue that we’re going to jump right back to the present. However, that may not end up being the case.

Speaking to Screen Rant, star Taylor Kitsch at least made it seem like there could be more story to tell in a possible Dark Wolf season 2, though we will have to wait and see what it looks like:

To be honest, man, I didn’t even know much if anything about Ground Branch and what that is. So I can’t give, we have a hard outline for it.

And if you think this is dark, wait till season 2, and it’s not like a cliffhanger, but it’s truly an emotional fall that Ben goes once he gets into Ground Branch and you’re going to see the true repercussion to it and you’re going to see him just f—–g go through a lot of turmoil, emotional turmoil.

So that for me as an actor is exciting to engage in because it’s different and it’s really character driven. Ben is kind of like the indie version of The Terminal List world, right? True Believer is going to be massive scope, man. I’ve seen a s–t ton of what they’ve shot and it is a f—–g huge show.

Just based on what he is saying here, never say never about the future? The biggest thing that Prime Video has to hope for at this point is that there was not too long between seasons. After all, we do worry that there was too great of a pause following season 1…

