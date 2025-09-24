High Potential season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Eleven Minutes’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive more into High Potential season 2 episode 3. What lies ahead here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that “Eleven Minutes” is the title for this installment, and we are going to have yet another complicated case for Morgan at the center. She is obviously used to that, but here is where we remind you that every case is different and with that, they are all going to be bringing to the table a lot of different variables. This one could prove emotional.

Want to learn a little more about what is ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full High Potential season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn’t ready to face.

We do tend to think that this is one of those episodes where the emotional undercurrent could stick out more than anything, but there is also going to be a clear effort for the show to really work to ensure that they expand the story and also the main characters. The majority of the time, we do tend to think that this stuff is imperative for the second season of a show. From what we’ve seen on the series so far, we also tend to think that a lot of the people involved feel the same way.

Could a few things be tied up before this episode is done? Absolutely, but also do not be shocked in the event that a few things are left to linger at the same exact time.

