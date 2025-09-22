The Rookie season 8 premiere date: A September 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear anything more about The Rookie season 8 between now and the end of September? It goes without saying but of course we would love to hear something soon!

After all, if you have been following along the production of the Nathan Fillion series already, you are aware that there is some cool stuff that has been shot already — including some footage internationally. This show, like many fall TV series, starts shooting in the summer. Unfortunately, it doesn’t actually air in the fall at all!

For now, we do think that ABC is looking to bring back The Rookie at around the same time that they did earlier this year, which means around January. There is a reasonably good chance that some more specifics will be unveiled on that come November / early December; unfortunately, it is far too early to really expect anything more to come out now. The reason is rather simple, as the network is currently working more in order to ensure that there is proper promotion for the shows coming this fall.

In the end, we really just hope that season 8 is full of what we’ve come to love about the series over the years, while also giving some opportunities for characters to evolve, as well. We are hopeful for some big things from Bradford and Chen; from a drama point of view, meanwhile, we imagine that there are some adversaries old and new that will come back and mix things up. There is no word at present that season 8 is going to be the final one, so consider that a reason for optimism.

What are you most eager to see on The Rookie season 8 when it does eventually premiere?

