Survivor 49 premiere sneak peek: See the cast hit the beach!

In just two days, the premiere of Survivor 49 is going to officially arrive on CBS — why not take a deeper dive into the opening minutes?

Well, if you head over to the official YouTube for the CBS show, you can see a number of sneak previews for the first episode. This is one where you will get to know obviously the new batch of castaways, but also their game philosophy in advance. Given that there are multiple contestants from this season who make it onto season 50, we do tend to think there is that extra incentive to watch closely.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Now if there is one thing that we need to especially watch closely for here, it is simply what is going to make this season stand out format-wise from some of the others. After all, one of the primary complaints that we’ve had about the show in the New Era is that a lot of the seasons blend together — which we tend to think is a function of them staying continuously in Fiji and not having any specific theme. Is there a way to change things up insofar as the gameplay goes? We are at least curious.

If you have not seen the synopsis yet for the Survivor 49 premiere, you can do that below:

“Act One of a Horror Film” – 18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Just the title alone makes us think one thing above all else: The start of the season will be pretty darn intense.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 49 right now, including what else is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into the premiere of Survivor 49 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







