Survivor 49: Jeff Probst talks further on late-minute replacements

We know that there has been a lot of attention paid to the Survivor 49 cast ahead of the premiere. However, the reason why in this instance is a bit surprising.

So what are we talking about in particular here? Well, think along the lines of two players being replaced last-minute for improper communication before the start of the game. This is something new for the show and at this point, Jeff Probst seems happy to discuss it. Why? Well, it helps to ensure that it never happens again.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is more of what the host / executive producer had to say on the subject:

“I cannot think of a time we have ever pulled somebody for violating our pre-game rule policy of not talking to other players … I’m sure over the years we’ve had people push the envelope a bit and then our casting team will step in and say, ‘Hey, we know it’s difficult, but just remember you can’t talk until the game starts. And that’s when you’re in front of Jeff.’ This was very different. This was blatant disrespect for the casting team.”

Jeff went on to go through why the violation is frustrating, as everyone behind the scenes works hard to ensure that the game is fair:

“We spend so much time and money and energy and love on finding these players … I challenge you to go through a casting process on any other show that is like ours. We have created a new world of how we treat people. We are always honest with them. We tell them what’s happening. We tell them if they’re in the running, we tell them if they’re not. And then when we finally put you on the show, we promise you that we will give you everything we have to create an adventure that will change your life. And all we ask is a couple of things. And one of them is, please don’t talk to each other before the game starts for obvious reasons. And they were warned. This was not out of the blue. They knew what they were doing and they were wanting it. And that’s just a bad idea. I’m glad that word is spreading because I don’t think it will ever happen again. I think both players probably regret it, but it left a mark and that was the intention.”

The irony here is that it is always possible the replacements for these players go far this season — it’s just a great thing they were out on location, no?

