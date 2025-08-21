Survivor 49 has surprise alternates playing; Jeff Probst explains

We recently had a chance to meet the cast for Survivor 49 and now, there is another big revelation that has come out — of the group, two of the players are alternates.

Is that rare? Well, we have seen people replaced last-minute for a wide array of reasons. With that being said, this situation is a little bit new. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, host and showrunner Jeff Probst confirmed that two players were replaced due to pre-game violations, which may mean having some sort of unauthorized contact before the marooning.

Here is a little more of what Probst had to say on the subject:

“What I can say about the reason we made the move is this … Survivor has rules and standards, and if a player crosses that line, we act. It’s one of the reasons we bring alternates, is to have our own insurance.

“Typically, we bring alternates in case somebody gets sick or has a panic attack and can’t begin the game. That’s very, very, very rare there. But regardless why we brought them there initially, they are also there to serve as a reminder that we do put a lot of importance on the integrity of the game, and we won’t let anything or any person put that in jeopardy.”

The thing that is hard to fathom is this — if you go through the long and arduous process to get on the show, why do something that is going to ruin that? This is a situation that is baffling in that way, and we trust that Probst and production would not make a move like this unless there is a good reason.

For those wondering, Jason Treul and Michelle ‘MC’ Chukwujekwu are the two alternates who are now a part of the show.

