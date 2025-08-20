Survivor 49 cast revealed; meet the new players

The premiere of Survivor 49 is coming to CBS next month — why not take a moment now to celebrate the cast reveal, as well?

Today, the folks at the network were kind enough to share the new batch of castaways taking part in the season and of course, you have people thrown in here from all walks of life! We know that there will also be a couple of people from this season who are a part of the epic season 50, and that is something to wonder about. (In general, you can argue that the presence of season 50 is a big distraction from everything else that is going on with 49.)

Below, you can get a few more details now all about everyone who is taking part in the season…

Name: Alex Moore

Age: 27

Hometown: Evanston, Ill.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Political comms director

Name: Kimberly “Annie” Davis

Age: 49

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Musician

Name: Jake Latimer

Age: 36

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta

Occupation: Correctional officer

Name: Jason Treul

Age: 32

Hometown: Anaheim, Calif.

Current Residence: Santa Ana, Calif.

Occupation: Law clerk

Name: Jawan Pitts

Age: 28

Hometown: Salem, N.J.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Video editor

Name: Jeremiah Ing

Age: 39

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Global events manager

Name: Kristina Mills

Age: 36

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Edmond, Okla.

Occupation: MBA career coach

Name: Matt Williams

Age: 52

Hometown: Farmington, Utah

Current Residence: St. George, Utah

Occupation: Airport ramp agent

Name: Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu

Age: 29

Hometown: Sachse, Texas

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Occupation: Fitness trainer

Name: Nate Moore

Age: 47

Hometown: Clovis, Calif.

Current Residence: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Film producer

Name: Nicole Mazullo

Age: 26

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Financial crime consultant

Name: Rizo Velovic

Age: 25

Hometown: Yonkers, N.Y.

Current Residence: Yonkers, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech sales

Name: Sage Ahrens-Nichols

Age: 30

Hometown: Roxboro, N.C.

Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.

Occupation: Clinical social worker

Name: Savannah Louie

Age: 31

Hometown: Walnut Creek, Calif.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Former reporter

Name: Shannon Fairweather

Age: 28

Hometown: Wakefield, Mass.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Wellness specialist

Name: Sophi Balerdi

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Name: Sophie Segreti

Age: 31

Hometown: Darnestown, Md.

Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.

Occupation: Strategy associate

Name: Steven Ramm

Age: 35

Hometown: Littleton, Colo.

Current Residence: Denver, Colo.

Occupation: Rocket scientist

Remember that the premiere of Survivor 49 is going to come on September 24, and it is going to be a two-hour event. Are you ready for what is to come?

What are you the most eager to see when it comes to Survivor 49 on CBS?

