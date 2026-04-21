Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, April 21, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Of course, we do not blame anyone for having questions, especially when there are several networks out there in the midst of some sporadic breaks in the action. We are getting close May sweeps and that typically means great things — but we are not necessarily there as of yet.

Without further ado here, though, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: Sean Murray, Gary Cole, and the rest of the cast will be back for another new episode at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time! Not only that, but “Reboot” is even more special in that it will feature the return of LL Cool J as Sam Hanna. The NCIS: Los Angeles star is actually going to be in two episodes, with them eventually setting up a new spin-off that will be set in New York.

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If you do want to hear more about the story to come here, be sure to check out the full season 23 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Reboot” – With most of NCIS away and the mainframe shut down for a midnight upgrade, Kasie and a skeleton crew are left in a darkened building when someone begins hunting from inside. What starts as a routine reboot becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse through powerless hallways until an unexpected ally, Sam Hanna, steps into the fight, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, April 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. LL COOL J guest stars as Sam Hanna.

There are only a few installments left in the season and when you consider that alone, don’t all of these have to matter in a big way? This has been a story full of changes, and we do think that this is going to continue to be a theme as we inch forward.

Related – See some more sneak peeks entering this NCIS episode right now

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 17 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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