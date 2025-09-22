Task season 1 episode 4 promo: In too deep?

As you get prepared in order to see Task season 1 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, it goes without saying so much drama is ahead. Ultimately, it does not matter at this point if you are Tom, Robbie, or any other character who is a part of the greater ensemble.

What we can start off here by saying is quite simple: The situation with Sam is only escalating, and largely because of the decisions that Robbie and others have made in the past. Tom and others are still questioning whether or not the child is still alive, but do you really think that is going to make them slow down their efforts? Far from it.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full promo for what is ahead on Task, one that does contain a handful of notable moments. Tom insists that unless he knows for sure that Sam is dead, he is going to continue the search. Meanwhile, the child himself insists that he is ready to head home … but that is, of course, something that is not going to happen.

Based on most of what we’ve seen at this point, this is a show that is all about characters working in order to navigate some pretty murky waters — and we have no real sense that this is about to change. In particular, Tom will be struggling with the idea that not everyone within his operation is who they seem — so how can you do battle with that? Trust issues obviously reign paramount and if you do throw around accusations to the wrong people, it can be pretty damaging as a result.

