Task season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A question of loyalty

As we look more towards Task season 1 episode 4 on HBO next week, it does certainly feel like we are at a turning point. After all, this installment marks a midway point in the story, but also a chance for Tom to really take a closer look at his own Task Force.

Let’s just start things off by noting the following here — any time that you have a dedicated operation with high stakes, you want everyone to be on the same page. What happens when that doesn’t happen? Well, people get hurt, and that could be a huge cornerstone for what is coming up next.

If you look below, you can see the full Task season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

In the midst of preparing for a key operation, Tom questions the loyalty of his Task Force, while Robbie and Cliff plan for their meeting at the park. Meanwhile, Perry searches for answers within the gang and uncovers a shocking truth. Later, Maeve casts doubt on Robbie’s exit plan.

Our general feeling here is that at some point before the end of the season, we could see almost everything crumble when it comes to Maeve and Robbie. There have been a lot of signs of this already, as Maeve has tried to operate with some sort of agenda separate from him. What is perhaps most important to remember is simply that this is not a story where things are just black and white. There is a lot of nuance behind some of what we’re seeing and at this point, we have a pretty hard time imagining that this is going to change. Also, we really do not want it to.

